BREAKING: Shots Fired At Trump Rally, Former President Evacuated From Stage

Former President Donald Trump was whisked off the stage by Secret Service on Saturday at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, after what appeared to be multiple rounds of gunfire could be heard.

The former president gestured to the crowd with a fist before being escorted off the stage. Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger said the suspected gunman was dead and at least one rally attendee was killed, according to The Associated Press.

” An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available,” Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement on Saturday.

An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available. — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) July 13, 2024

The Trump campaign responded shortly after the shooting by saying the former president is “fine.” “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow,” the campaign said in a statement.

Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro reacted to the shooting of the former president in his home state on Saturday. “Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable. It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States,” Shapiro said in an X Post.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN STATEMENT: “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.” — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 13, 2024

Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable. It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States. I have been briefed on the situation. @PAStatePolice are on the scene in Butler County and working with our federal and local… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) July 13, 2024

New: Republican Senate candidate David McCormick tells @FoxNews “someone behind me was hit.” He says he could hear “seven or eight shots” and that there was ANOTHER WOUNDED VICTIM in the stands from behind where Trump was speaking. https://t.co/0Im9YOL6EV — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) July 13, 2024

Trump survived. God bless this man. pic.twitter.com/3d1hIIILul — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 13, 2024

Trump appears to be injured but fine. pic.twitter.com/Mv0fJkaYhO — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) July 13, 2024

President Trump thumbs-uped the crowd before he left. pic.twitter.com/I3OVPJvcw0 — Saurabh Sharma (@ssharmaUS) July 13, 2024

This breaking story will be updated as we learn more.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.