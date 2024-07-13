Delta Airlines Apologizes After Outcry Over Palestinian Flag Pin Social Media Post

Delta Airlines issued an apology Thursday following public backlash to a Wednesday tweet concerning Palestinian flag pins observed being worn by its staff.

Delta Airlines came under fire after a response was posted through its X (formerly known as Twitter) account claiming flight attendants were wearing Palestinian flag pins, mistakenly identified as “Hamas badges” by an X user. The user’s post linked the presence of these pins to security fears, evoking security measures implemented after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) called out the airline in a Wednesday social media post.

Whether this racist post on Delta’s X account was approved or unauthorized, Delta must apologize and take steps to educate its employees about this type of dangerous anti-Palestinian racism. Bigotry against Palestinian-Americans is absolutely out of control in workplaces and at… pic.twitter.com/3wezN6W8iN — CAIR National (@CAIRNational) July 10, 2024

“I hear you as I’d be terrified as well, personally,” the airline seemingly wrote in a post. “Our employees reflect our culture and we do not take it lightly when our policy is not being followed.”

The response drew significant criticism, prompting Delta to delete the post and demote the employee responsible, according to the New York Post.

“Delta removed a mistakenly posted comment on X Wednesday because it was not in line with our values and our mission to connect the world,” the airline told the New York Post. “The team member responsible for the post has been counseled and no longer supports Delta’s social channels. We apologize for this error.” (RELATED: Video Shows Woman’s Explosive Meltdown At LAX, Realizes She’s At Wrong Terminal)

On Wednesday, we removed a reply that was not in line with our values. We strive for an environment of inclusivity & respect for all, in our communities & our planes. The employee responsible no longer supports Delta’s social channels. We apologize for this hurtful post. — Delta (@Delta) July 11, 2024

In reaction to the incident and the backlash, Delta announced a policy change prohibiting its staff from wearing any flag badges, with the exception of the American flag, effective July 15, 2024, the New York Post reported.