HOUSMAN: Of Course Trump Got Shot -- It Just Took One Nutjob Taking Democrats Seriously

Many of the individuals you will see condemn the assassination attempt against Donald Trump in the coming days will be outing themselves as liars.

Most of them, we’d hope, are not lying with their condemnations. Everyone should agree that such an egregious act of violence, aimed at destabilizing the entire American political system, is heinous and indefensible.

They will, though, be exposing that they’ve been lying for years about what they believe Donald Trump is. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘You Can’t Stop Him’: Trump World Reacts To Assassination Attempt On Former President)

“Threats to democracy” in this country are countered with murderous violence. The United States was founded when our ancestors launched a full-scale war against the British Empire for denying colonists representation. When slaveholders sought to continue dehumanizing an entire race of people, pro-freedom Americans solved that by killing hundreds of thousands of men. When Islamic terrorists flew planes into buildings and killed thousands of Americans, it triggered a decades-long series of bombing campaigns, invasions and proxy wars.

So, if Donald Trump really is a threat to the entire existence of America, of course someone would try to shoot him. Just last week, the influential left-wing magazine “The New Republic” published a cover that portrays Trump as Hitler. Nobody would bat an eye at the suggestion of assassinating Hitler before he committed the Holocaust. In fact, individuals who tried to assassinate Hitler are lionized as courageous heroes.

We chose the cover image, based on a well-known 1932 Hitler campaign poster, for a precise reason: that anyone transported back to 1932 Germany could very, very easily have explained away Herr Hitler’s excesses and been persuaded that his critics were going overboard. After all,… pic.twitter.com/x79Rkh86O1 — The New Republic (@newrepublic) July 7, 2024

Obviously, Trump is not Hitler, or an existential threat to the republic — and the vast majority of the talking heads and politicians who have been selling that for years know it. They have been lying, and each person who earnestly believes their lies and has the means to commit violence has the potential to be a threat like the shooter today.

All it takes is one person to buy what those talking heads have been selling. Just one crazy person out there taking them literally, and America comes face to face with ultimate tragedy.

If the people screaming “threat to democracy” believed their own hype, they wouldn’t be condemning this shooting. They’d consider it an appropriate response to a country-threatening force of evil. That’s how you know they were lying.

Why would you wish Hitler a speedy recovery? — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) July 14, 2024

If they believed their own hype, they also wouldn’t be running a half-witted octogenarian slated to lose every single swing state as their only opposition.

When the news around this vicious act begins to die down in a few weeks, pay close attention to which Democrats start trotting out the “threat to democracy” line again. It will absolutely happen, and they will again be lying. When they do, they will be asking for another tragedy like what happened today in Pennsylvania. They already primed the pump for this one.

Dylan Housman is the deputy editor of the Daily Caller.

