A Bloodied Trump Stands Tall, Appears To Shout, ‘FIGHT’ After Apparent Assassination Attempt

Footage emerged of former President Donald Trump appearing to shout, “FIGHT,” following an apparent assassination attempt at a Saturday campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Multiple rounds were reportedly fired at the campaign rally, with at least one of the bullets appearing to strike the former president’s ear as he spoke to an enormous crowd. Even before the Trump campaign announced he was “fine,” Trump could clearly be seen with his fist in the air, letting his supporters know he wasn’t going down without a “FIGHT!”

Trump Seen Standing Up, Bloodied Shouting “FIGHT” After Assassination Attempt pic.twitter.com/m4lXG8gbvs — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 13, 2024

Trump, bloodied and surrounded by Secret Service personnel, appeared to shout, “FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT!” before being escorted to safety. (RELATED: ‘Take Out Trump’: Left-Wingers Fantasize About Biden Having ‘Immunity’ To Assassinate Trump, SCOTUS Justices)

WATCH: Video shows sniper’s reaction to assassination attempt on President Trump pic.twitter.com/RlCA91MQho — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 14, 2024

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow,” Trump’s campaign said following the apparent assassination attempt.

BREAKING: Gunfire Breaks Out at Trump Rally in PA pic.twitter.com/8iZVv2rMPa — DC Shorts (@theDCshorts) July 13, 2024

In the full video of the event, a sound seemingly similar to that of a gun firing can be heard amid the sounds from the crowd. Trump appears to have immediately reacted to the danger and was reportedly hit on the neck or ear area.

Trump did not appear to flinch.

Video shows the crowd behind Trump in the stands take cover as screams start to echo. United States Secret Service seemingly dog-pile the former president as additional shots appear to be heard.

The shots appear to cease momentarily, then one more appears to be heard, before relative quiet falls.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.