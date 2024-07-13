Emergency Room Doctor Attempted To Save Life Of Man Shot At Trump Rally

An emergency room doctor covered in blood told a reporter that he attempted to save the life of a man who had been shot at a Trump rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

The doctor rushed to help an apparent gunshot victim after hearing cries of “he’s been shot, he’s been shot.”

“The guy had spun around, was jammed between the benches, he had a head shot … there was lots of blood and he had brain matter there,” the physician told the CBS News reporter. The doctor told the reporter that he did chest compressions and performed CPR on the victim.(RELATED: Shots Fired At Trump Rally, Former President Evacuated From Stage)

A medical helicopter appears to be landing at the end of the video.

An emergency room doctor I spoke with tried to save someone’s life in the crowd @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/OJvScwRLRk — jake rosen (@JakeMRosen) July 13, 2024



Former President Trump was escorted off the site of the rally after multiple rounds of what appeared to be gunfire rang out. The former president had blood running from his ear but otherwise appeared fine, shaking his fist as he was whisked to a safe location.

The shooter and one other person are dead as a result of the shooting, according The Associated Press.

The Butler County District Attorney and Sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.