Legendary Fitness Guru Richard Simmons Dead One Day After 76th Birthday

American fitness guru and personality Richard Simmons died Saturday morning at his Los Angeles home in Hollywood Hills, according to TMZ.



First responders answered a call placed by Simmons’s housekeeper just before 10 a.m. Saturday, according to TMZ. Simmons, who had turned 76 a day earlier, was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. The police are investigating the high-profile death with no foul play suspected, according to the outlet.

Simmons had posted on social media the previous day thanking followers for the birthday messages he had been receiving. “I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life!” Simmons wrote. “I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday.”

Simmons tweeted Friday a thread reminiscing about his early birthdays with his family, posting a picture of himself turning one. He appeared to have posted his last tweet only hours before his death. (RELATED: Twitch Streamer ‘Ninja’ Announces Skin Cancer Diagnosis)

Thank you…I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life! I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday.

Love,

Richard — Richard Simmons (@TheWeightSaint) July 12, 2024

After rising to fame in the 1970s and 80s, Simmons disappeared from the public eye around 2014, only reappearing online in 2022. He primarily used social media to keep in contact with his fans give insights about his personal life or to clear up confusions allegedly shared by various media outlets.

Simmons revealed in March that he had basal cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer. After some confusion regarding his cryptic posts, however, he clarified he was not terminally ill.

The cause of Simmons’s death is still unknown, according to the outlet.

