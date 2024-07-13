‘I Was Shot’: Trump Releases Statement After Being Evacuated From Stage At Rally

Former President Donald Trump said he was shot in a statement released Saturday evening after shots were fired at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

An unidentified gunman fired multiple shots as Trump spoke at the rally, before the suspect was killed. Trump expressed gratitude to the Secret Service and other law enforcement in a post on Truth Social. (RELATED: Tucker Asks Trump If He Fears He Will Be Killed)

“I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania,” Trump said. “Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country.”

“Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” Trump continued. “I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

The Secret Service put out a statement about the attack Saturday evening.

“An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available,” Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement on Saturday.

