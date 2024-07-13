‘Jenga For Your Life’: ‘Gutfeld’ Panel Reviews Biden’s ‘Low Bar’ Presser

Panelists on Fox’s “Gutfeld” reacted Friday evening to President Joe Biden’s Thursday “low bar” solo press conference.

Amid reported discussions by Democrats regarding the possible replacement of Biden on the 2024 ticket, the Democratic president led a solo press conference Thursday evening. Fox News host Greg Gutfeld shared a laugh with “Gutfeld” panelist Kat Timpf as they reviewed Biden’s “nerve-racking” performance.

“Kat, I feel like, you know, what Joe did … Joe, like, like somehow prolonged the relationship. Like, he knew he was gonna get dumped. It’s like a guy who knows he’s gonna get dumped, and then, all of a sudden, he starts, you know, bathing and bringing you flowers,” Gutfeld remarked. “And he thinks, ‘I got this in the hand,’ but it’s just putting it off.” (RELATED: ‘What The Hell Are You Doing?’: Watch Jen Psaki’s Face As Dem Strategist Blows Fuse Over Biden’s Mental Fitness)

“I honestly think that the thing to think about from last night and his, you know, his presser was not so much how he did, but how we all felt watching it,” Timpf said. “It was nerve-racking! Like, you’re watching it and you’re like, ‘Okay…'”

“Like every single one of us is like, ‘You’re watching someone play a game of Jenga for your life,'” Timpf added. “Which becomes even more crazy when you realize that, what you’re watching him do that has you [be] nervous is reading!”

“That’s not normal!” Timpf exclaimed.

🇺🇸🇺🇦 Watch Zelensky’s reaction as Biden calls him Putin 😭 pic.twitter.com/TfVoAoryDX — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) July 11, 2024

Q: “What concerns do you have about Vice President Harris’ ability to beat Donald Trump if she were at the top of the ticket? President Biden: Look, I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if I didn’t think she was not qualified to be vice president. pic.twitter.com/TqqSKBsyQu — CSPAN (@cspan) July 11, 2024

Biden introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “Putin” hours before Thursday’s presser. The president also referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “Vice President Trump” when asked about Harris’s ability to be president.