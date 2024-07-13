Photographer Appears To Have Captured Images Of Bullet Whipping By Trump’s Head

New York Times photographer Doug Mills appeared to have captured the moment a bullet flew past former President Donald Trump ‘s head during a shooting at his Pennsylvania rally on Saturday.

Photos posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, showed Mills captured the thin line of a bullet flying through the air as Trump had been speaking shortly after 6:00 p.m. EDT to a large crowd of supporters. As the bullet could be seen grazing by, the set of pictures, which are angled facing up toward Trump’s podium, show how the president grabbed his right ear in response.

Trump could be seen in a third photo with his hand out, and what appears to be blood could be seen on his right hand. (RELATED: ‘They Blew His Head Off’: Witness Describes Trying To Warn Police Moments Before Trump Assassination Attempt)

🚨 #BREAKING: NYT PHOTOS SHOWS BULLET, BLOOD ON TRUMP’S HAND IMMEDIATELY AFTER GRABBING HIS EAR pic.twitter.com/wXeQ3N9k01 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 14, 2024

New York Times photo shows one of the bullets flying just behind Trump’s head pic.twitter.com/aMn29qLVoN — BNO News (@BNONews) July 14, 2024

Shortly after Trump began to speak at the Butler, Pennsylvania, rally, chaos broke out amongst the crowd as loud shots could be heard ringing. Video footage posted online shows Trump’s reaction, with Secret Service members immediately jumping on stage to guard the former president.

Following the attack, Trump was rushed to a hospital nearby and confirmed to be safe, with a source telling Daily Caller’s Chief National Correspondent Henry Rodgers that the former president only suffered from a “minor ear wound, no broken bones, only seen by a physician, no surgery needed.”

While limited information has been released about the situation, law enforcement officials told CBS News the suspect had used an AR-style rifle from 200-300 feet away. The gunmen, whose identity has yet to be confirmed, was reported to have been located on an elevated platform seated upon a shed which was outside of the Secret Service’s security perimeter, the outlet reported.

Authorities have confirmed the shooter’s death, as well as a crowd member who died due to the attack, according to The Associated Press.

