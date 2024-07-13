‘This Man’s Morally Corrupt’: Rep. Ronny Jackson Blasts Dr. Kevin O’Connor

Former White House physician and Republican Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson blasted Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the current physician to the president, during a Friday interview with Daily Caller editorial director Vince Coglianese.

Jackson raised allegations against O’Connor during an appearance on “The Vince Coglianese Show.” Jackson blasted O’Connor, describing him as ill-suited for his role, and called out what he viewed as deep-seated issues surrounding the medical handling of President Joe Biden.

“This man’s morally corrupt. I mean, he’s immature. He’s not a particularly great physician in the first place. He’s perfect for the Biden administration. We’re finding out now through some of the stuff Jamie Comer is doing,” Jackson told Coglianese. “I’ve said all along he’s part of the Biden family. That’s why he’s there. He might be part of the Biden crime family. We’re going to figure that part out.”

Noting the position of O’Connor, who previously worked under him in the Obama administration, Jackson claims he knows O’Connor very well. “I know who he is and what he’s made up. And I don’t trust anything that’s coming out of the White House,” Jackson added.

Jackson also reminisced about his time as the primary physician to former President Donald Trump, when he faced intense media scrutiny but continued to address the press. In contrast, Jackson accused O’Connor of avoiding the press. (RELATED: Trump Must Be Ready To Fight Republicans If He Wants To Take Down Deep State)

“Anytime I saw the press, I answered their questions. This physician is in hiding. Where’s he at? I mean, he’s the one to get in front of the press because he knows they’re gonna ask him questions that he’s either gonna have to lie about or he’s gonna have to say something that’s gonna really take the president down,” Jackson continued.