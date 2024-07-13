Iconic Sex Therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer Dead At 96

Dr. Ruth Westheimer, one of America’s most iconic pioneers in sex education passed away at the age of 96, according to The Associated Press (AP), citing a statement by her publicist.

Westheimer died surrounded by friends and family at her home in New York City, according to The AP, citing friend Pierre Lehu. Westheimer became a household name in the 1980s for her frank discussions of sexual health on television programs including “The Dr. Ruth Show,” as well as authoring 40 books on the topic, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Benji Gregory, Actor From ‘Alf’ Found Dead In Car: REPORT)

We are saddened to learn that Ruth Westheimer — an orphan of the Holocaust, and a psychologist who, as “Dr. Ruth,” became America’s best-known sex counselor with her frank and funny radio and television programs — has passed away at 96. Dr. Ruth led an incredibly interesting… pic.twitter.com/QtuRSKmitI — World Jewish Congress (@WorldJewishCong) July 13, 2024

Born Karola Ruth Siegel in Weisenfeld, Germany in 1928, Westheimer was sent to Switzerland in 1939 to escape the Nazis, and then moved to Palestine at the age of 16, where she trained as a sniper for the precursor to the Israel Defense Forces, Haganah, according to USA Today. After being wounded in the War of Independence in 1948 she moved to Paris to receive formal training in psychology, according to the outlet.

Westheimer moved to New York in 1956, according to the outlet. She made a break into media in 1980 at WYNY-FM (NBC), hosting a call-in show, “Sexually Speaking,” according to WNYC. The show proved hugely popular and was nationally syndicated in 1984, according to the AP. She made her television debut on “The Dr. Ruth Show” in 1985, according to the outlet. Westheimer regularly appeared on the late night talk-show circuit, including “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” and “Late Night With David Letterman,” according to ABC.

Trailblazing sex therapist, Dr. Ruth Westheimer (@AskDrRuth) also known to many as Dr.Ruth, was a Holocaust survivor and a proud Zionist who fought in Israel’s War of Independence. On Friday, she passed away at the age of 96. We honor her determination, courage, and legacy.… pic.twitter.com/Zg9jwDCzH1 — Israel ישראל (@Israel) July 13, 2024

The affectionately nicknamed “Dr. Ruth” became an iconic figure in the United States, in part due to contrasts such as her distinctively diminutive frame, high-pitched voice and unprecedentedly frank discussions about sexual health, according to the AP.

Dr. Ruth Westheimer is survived by her two children and four grandchildren, according to the outlet.