Here’s What Trump Told The Secret Service Seconds After Getting Shot At

Hot mic audio from former President Donald Trump’s Secret Service members captured a moment of Trump asking guards to stop for the crowd seconds after shots rang out at a campaign rally on Saturday.

As Trump was speaking at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, chaos erupted after loud shots could be heard throughout the crowd. As supporters began to scream, Trump could be seen grabbing his ear with Secret Service members immediately leaping onto the stage to guard the former president. (RELATED: Trump Apparently Wounded, 2 Reported Dead In Rally Shooting)

As the shots ceased, service members could be heard on their mics initiating the green light to move Trump into his motorcade vehicle.

“Ready, move! Up, move!” a service member could be heard.

“Sir get ready, sir get ready,” another said.

As the service members could be seen helping Trump up, the former president could be heard asking to grab something as the guards used their bodies to shield Trump. However, as they began Trump could be heard stating “wait, wait, wait” as he looked to the crowd and raised his fist.

As supporters loudly cheered for the former president, Trump appeared to be mouthing “fight” as he continued to pump his fist into the air before being taken into his vehicle.

WATCH:

Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger confirmed that the shooter is deceased with at least one rally attendee killed, according to the Associated Press. The Secret Service later confirmed Goldinger’s statement. Following the attack, Trump released a statement on his Truth Social account thanking law enforcement for their service and extending his prayers for the supporter who was killed.

“I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country,” Trump wrote.

The former president stated that he had been shot “with a bullet that pierced the upper part” of his right ear.

“I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” Trump continued.

