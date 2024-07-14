Angel Reese Can Sometimes Make You Lose Brain Cells, And Here We Go Again

(I can’t believe I’m writing about this, but here it goes.)

By now, we all know who Angel Reese is: the Caitlin Clark-hating superstar for the Chicago Sky who originally rose to fame after her rivalry with Clark during her college days at LSU. That, and her flashy NIL deals, plus the national championship she won in 2023.

Yeah, her.

Well, she’s without a doubt top-notch when it comes to hoopin’ on the court and inkin’ luxurious contracts, but, um … she’s a bit of a brain cell-killer when it comes to her social media. Just take her latest example on TikTok. (RELATED: Angel Reese Keeps Her Historic Double-Double Streak Alive By The Skin Of Her Teeth, And Despite Her Atrocious Shooting)

Apparently, there’s been a large amount of men in her comments asking her to fly them out to see her and watch a game, and Reese wasn’t playing any of that, which is understandable. After all, ew. But the way she rejected them?

So cringe.

WATCH:

Angel Reese addressing men in her comments asking to get flew out.😭#WNBA pic.twitter.com/gFQKVRTAWD — Angel And Kamilla👯‍♀️ (@AngelAndKamilla) July 13, 2024

I just can’t help but feel my intelligence decline each time I hear Angel Reese speak.

I mean, don’t get me wrong: I’m not trying to sound like a hater or anything; I’m not the New York Liberty. (Ha!)

But the diva “tough girl” attitude when you can’t even finish a single statement? I just can’t help but feel like my IQ is getting dragged down.

Just stop, Angel.