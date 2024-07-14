‘The Luckiest Motherf*cker’: Bill Maher Says It ‘Doesn’t Matter’ Who Dems Run After Trump Assassination Attempt

Comedian Bill Maher said Saturday evening that it “doesn’t matter” who the Democratic Party runs as their candidate following the assassination attempt of presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Trump was grazed in the ear as he delivered remarks Saturday at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The former president was photographed with blood streaming down his face as he lifted his fist in the air and the United States Secret Service moved to escort him away from the rally stage.

During a comedy show hours after the assassination attempt, Maher condemned the violence and called Trump “the luckiest motherfucker” on Earth.

“I so unequivocally denounced. I don’t care what you think about that,” Maher said as the crowd cheered. “Not funny.”

“I’m sure that there will be jokes that people will make because they hate him so much about they wished it went, you know, the way — not from me. Not from me,” he continued.

Maher told his audience the shooter, identified by the FBI as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, “has done so much damage to the Left.” The “Real Time” host said the Democrats “lost a lot of moral high ground” regarding political violence.

“You know, liberals don’t shoot people. Liberals don’t solve it that way,” Maher scolded.

The opening of my comedy show last night a few hours after the shooting if anyone wants to know my thoughts…. pic.twitter.com/bMov0INLEr — Bill Maher (@billmaher) July 14, 2024

Despite their political differences, Maher said, he was “glad” the former president was “okay.” He added that the former president’s luck began when he won the 2016 election with less of the popular vote than Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, who has yet to publicly comment on the incident. (RELATED: ‘Play The Game’: Former House Speaker Breaks Down Trump’s Possible VP Shortlist)

“He’s the luckiest motherfucker that has ever walked the face of the Earth,” Maher said to the backdrop of a laughing crowd. “And again, I’m happy he’s okay.”

“I don’t want to say the election is over, but… ” Maher began as his audience erupted with laughter. “Anything can happen in an election, but Jesus Christ.”

“Yes, MAGA nation finally has its full martyr,” he continued. “They loved it when he went to jail. The mugshot. I gotta say, he’s insane and he’s a criminal, but that mugshot? Fucking nailed it. Perfect.”

Trump’s mugshot was released Aug. 24, 2023 by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office relating to his Georgia 2020 election interference case. The trial has since been delayed by motions related to the alleged affair between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her lover, Nathan Wade, who has been forced to resign as Willis’s special counsel appointee.

Maher said Trump “played this scene like he rehearsed it” before imitating the pose himself. The comedian called those suggesting the assassination attempt was fake “idiots” and “conspiracy theorists.”

“He gets grazed and the other guy gets shot? It’s so Trump,” Maher said. “I can see the memes now! The man the lib-tards couldn’t kill. Biden can’t get through a debate and a bullet can’t stop Donald Trump!”

“I mean, it almost doesn’t matter who the Democrats put up now,” Maher remarked.

On Friday’s episode of “Real Time,” Maher told Democrats to “stop fucking around” and replace Biden. The comedian said the Democratic president is “toast” and predicted that he “gives it up” on Aug. 9, 2024, the 50th anniversary of when President Richard Nixon submitted his letter of resignation in 1974.

Following President Joe Biden’s poor June 27 debate performance against Trump, Democrats reportedly held private meetings — with some publicly voicing concerns — to discuss the possibility of the president dropping his reelection bid.