Bone Fragment Of Saint Mary Magdalene Stolen From Cathedral

Thieves allegedly stole a venerated bone fragment of Saint Mary Magdalene from Salt Lake City’s Cathedral of the Madeleine on Wednesday, according to a press release.

The Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City announced Friday a relic of Saint Mary Magdalene was stolen early Wednesday morning. A cathedral staff member discovered the theft around 7 a.m., finding the reliquary — its protective case — broken and discarded on the floor beneath the sanctuary’s crucifix, according to Intermountain Catholic.

The Very Reverend Martin Diaz, the rector of the cathedral, claimed this was a targeted act of theft rather than simple vandalism. “This was a person looking for something of value to sell,” Fr. Diaz said, Intermountain Catholic reported. “It is likely that he picked up the reliquary, but once he got it off the shelf could not hold it, as it is very heavy. Once it was broken open, he took the one thing that appeared sellable.” (RELATED: Archaeologists Discover Ancient Relic Possibly Connected To Moses And The Ten Commandments)

The stolen relic reportedly holds great spiritual significance for the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City, being a tangible link to Saint Mary Magdalene, the patron saint of Utah’s Catholic community. It was originally brought to Salt Lake City in 1918 by Bishop Joseph S. Glass and has been housed in the cathedral for over a century, the Diocese of Salt Lake City said in the news release. The relic is traditionally displayed for veneration annually on Easter Sunday and July 22, the Solemnity of Saint Mary Magdalene.

The Diocese of Salt Lake City, in collaboration with the Salt Lake Police Department, is actively pursuing leads to recover a stolen relic, according to Intermountain Catholic. They have announced a $1,000 reward for information leading to the relic’s return or the arrest of the thief, the outlet added.

Diaz emphasized that relics, while revered, are not worshipped. “They serve as a physical reminder of the women and men who have lived generous and charitable lives on behalf of God and others. Our life of faith and service to the community will, of course, go on,” Diaz said, according to the news release.

“For us, it’s our connection with Saint Mary Magdalene who, of course, walked with Jesus and was the first one to announce the resurrection … It’s a religious connection. It’s a connection to 2000 years of Christianity,” Diaz told KSL News Radio.

Anyone with information about the relic’s whereabouts is urged to contact Diaz directly at (602) 318-5555.