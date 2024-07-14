It’s Official: Cavaliers’ Zhaire Smith Gets The Dunk Of The NBA Summer League After Ferocious Posterize

Good GAWD!

The main reason why a lot of people (including myself) get interested in the NBA Summer League is because we get a chance to see our incoming rookies, as well as other young talent. After all, who doesn’t want to see somebody who previously wore a blue blood jersey, for example, play for their basketball team?

As a result, there’s a lot of flash and dash around young players who won’t normally be able to access this kind of attention during the league’s regular season, at least early in their career. And with this being the case, you usually see a player here and there go all out to take advantage of the spotlight, giving us something to chirp about. (RELATED: Wild Video Shows Dario Šarić, Ivica Zubac Getting Into Bar Brawl Following Brutal Olympic Qualifying Loss For Croatia)

And that’s exactly what Cleveland Cavaliers guard Zhaire Smith did Sunday, putting down one hell of a dunk to posterize Milwaukee Bucks forward Jaylin Galloway.

And like I already said … good GAWD!

WATCH:

Zhaire Smith with the BIG-TIME poster! 😱#NBA2KSummerLeague on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/YEPe4K7dy4 — NBA (@NBA) July 14, 2024

If you don’t know who Zhaire Smith is, he was selected in the 2019 NBA Draft as the No. 16 overall pick, however, he hasn’t been on an actual NBA roster since his second year in the league. However, he did land a Summer League gig with the Cavs after being on their G-League team last season.

But hell, after this, Cleveland might want to put him on the main roster — the marketing alone would be worth it, and then there’s the Slam Dunk Contest, which could also be a trophy for the team.