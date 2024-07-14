Editorial

Guardians Select Travis Bazzana With The No. 1 Overall Pick Of The 2024 MLB Draft

BLOG
FORT WORTH, TEXAS - JULY 14: Travis Bazzana is announced as the first round draft pick for the Cleveland Guardians at the 2024 MLB Draft at Cowtown Coliseum on July 14, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Travis Bazzana is a Cleveland Guardian!

Arguably the best hitter in the 2024 draft class, Oregon State star Travis Bazzana was selected by the Cleveland Guardians with the No. 1 overall pick of the MLB Draft. And on top of that, he made history as he’s the first second baseman ever to be picked first overall. (RELATED: Yankees Choke In The Most Incredible Fashion To Lose Game Against Orioles)

Currently 21 years old, the left-handed Bazzana popped 28 home runs in 60 games last season for the Beavers, the most for a Pac-12 player in 25 years. He also slashed .407/.568/.911.

Chris Antonetti, the president of baseball operations for Cleveland, stated that he believes Bazzana could play more than just second baseman in the future, saying that he has the athleticism to even play outfield. And this will most likely be the case with Andres Gimenez being in MLB.

Here was Bazzana’s reaction to being the No. 1 overall pick of the draft:

And I tell ya what, the boy can pop the ball:

You got yourself a good one, Cleveland. Be proud.