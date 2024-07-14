Guardians Select Travis Bazzana With The No. 1 Overall Pick Of The 2024 MLB Draft

Travis Bazzana is a Cleveland Guardian!

Arguably the best hitter in the 2024 draft class, Oregon State star Travis Bazzana was selected by the Cleveland Guardians with the No. 1 overall pick of the MLB Draft. And on top of that, he made history as he’s the first second baseman ever to be picked first overall. (RELATED: Yankees Choke In The Most Incredible Fashion To Lose Game Against Orioles)

Currently 21 years old, the left-handed Bazzana popped 28 home runs in 60 games last season for the Beavers, the most for a Pac-12 player in 25 years. He also slashed .407/.568/.911.

Chris Antonetti, the president of baseball operations for Cleveland, stated that he believes Bazzana could play more than just second baseman in the future, saying that he has the athleticism to even play outfield. And this will most likely be the case with Andres Gimenez being in MLB.

Here was Bazzana’s reaction to being the No. 1 overall pick of the draft:

The moment Travis Bazzana found out he was the No. 1 overall pick in the #MLBDraft 🥹 pic.twitter.com/XwTesPoLE9 — MLB (@MLB) July 14, 2024

;

And I tell ya what, the boy can pop the ball:

Travis Bazzana is unconscious right now. After hitting 3 HRs yesterday, he has 2 more today to up his season total 26. This one was an absolute TANK out to RF. Cannot emphasize enough how beautiful of an operation this is. So many things he is “elite” at. pic.twitter.com/u25EDDwbCk — Peter Flaherty III (@PeterGFlaherty) May 6, 2024

You got yourself a good one, Cleveland. Be proud.