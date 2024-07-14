Copa América Final Hit With Long Delay After Fans Rush Gates

This is South American soccer at its finest, ladies and gentlemen!

The kickoff time for the 2024 Copa América final in Miami was delayed for more than 75 minutes Sunday after a security breach which involving fans breaking through the main entrance gates.

Originally slated to start at 8:00 p.m., the match between Colombia and Argentina did not begin until 9:22 p.m. (RELATED: Spain Wins Euro 2024 To Become The Kings Of Europe Yet Again)

Earlier Sunday, video circulated around social media of supporters busting through Hard Rock Stadium’s southwest gate, with some being tackled and apprehended by both police officers and security guards. The southwest gate was ultimately locked down because of the breach, a security staffer confirmed to ESPN.

Hard Rock was reportedly put on temporary lockdown and later released a statement.

“In anticipation of tonight’s Copa America Final, thousands of fans without tickets attempted to forcibly enter the stadium, putting other fans, security and law enforcement officers at extreme risk. Security has shut the gates in order to control the entry process at a much slower rate and ensure everyone is kept safe. As a result, tonight’s match start time has been delayed until further notice to accommodate for ticketed fans to be able to safely enter the stadium.”

WATCH:

🚨#BREAKING: Chaos and clashes are breaking out as thousands of soccer fans rush into Hard Rock Stadium without tickets

⁰📌#Miami | #Florida Currently, full on chaos and clashes are breaking out as thousands of Colombian fans have breached the gates and rushed past security… pic.twitter.com/nZqQeQXrB2 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 15, 2024

More people getting into the game through… what??? The vent?? What is happening in the Copa America Final? pic.twitter.com/QKgkwEmnCW — Tactical Manager (@ManagerTactical) July 15, 2024

Fans are still sneaking into Hard Rock Stadium, minutes before kickoff is supposed to start. Via @FavianRenkel.pic.twitter.com/Eoyaj2Ty6b — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) July 15, 2024

Fans outside with tickets not allowed into stadium. Guy saying “I paid $2000 per ticket” pic.twitter.com/ErTOY34hCL — Maximiliano Bretos (@MaxBretosSports) July 15, 2024

Absolute madness. A tragedy and an embarrassment pic.twitter.com/j2Lsdoc1LU — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) July 15, 2024

This is no different than a Saturday night thriller between Boca Juniors and River Plate in the Superclasico: there’s just a bigger spotlight here because it happened in the United States.