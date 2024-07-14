Editorial

Copa América Final Hit With Long Delay After Fans Rush Gates

BLOG
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JULY 14: Police detain an attendee before the Copa America 2024 Final game between Colombia and Argentina at Hard Rock Stadium on July 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carl Kafka/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

(Photo by Carl Kafka/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
This is South American soccer at its finest, ladies and gentlemen!

The kickoff time for the 2024 Copa América final in Miami was delayed for more than 75 minutes Sunday after a security breach which involving fans breaking through the main entrance gates.

Originally slated to start at 8:00 p.m., the match between Colombia and Argentina did not begin until 9:22 p.m. (RELATED: Spain Wins Euro 2024 To Become The Kings Of Europe Yet Again)

Earlier Sunday, video circulated around social media of supporters busting through Hard Rock Stadium’s southwest gate, with some being tackled and apprehended by both police officers and security guards. The southwest gate was ultimately locked down because of the breach, a security staffer confirmed to ESPN.

Hard Rock was reportedly put on temporary lockdown and later released a statement.

“In anticipation of tonight’s Copa America Final, thousands of fans without tickets attempted to forcibly enter the stadium, putting other fans, security and law enforcement officers at extreme risk. Security has shut the gates in order to control the entry process at a much slower rate and ensure everyone is kept safe. As a result, tonight’s match start time has been delayed until further notice to accommodate for ticketed fans to be able to safely enter the stadium.”

WATCH:

This is no different than a Saturday night thriller between Boca Juniors and River Plate in the Superclasico: there’s just a bigger spotlight here because it happened in the United States.