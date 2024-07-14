FBI Identifies Gunman Who Allegedly Tried To Kill Donald Trump

The gunman who attempted to assassinate presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at a Butler, Pennsylvania rally Saturday was identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, according to the FBI.

The FBI identified Crooks as the shooter early Sunday in a statement. Crooks was a resident of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania — located approximately 35 miles south of Butler, where Trump held his campaign rally.

JUST IN: FBI officially identifies Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, PA as Trump assassination attempt suspect. Crooks was shot and killed at the scene. More: https://t.co/zhLpEmPkKV pic.twitter.com/tdpdqZIurM — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) July 14, 2024

Trump was grazed in the ear during his remarks. Agents of the United States Secret Service escorted the former president off stage following the sounds of multiple gunshots. Video shows Trump gesture to the crowd with a raised fist, blood dripping from his head.

EXTENDED CLIP: Moment President Trump apparently escaped assassination attempt in Pennsylvania 🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸🙏 pic.twitter.com/ok4XCX47z5 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 13, 2024

Crooks allegedly shot at Trump from “an elevated position” on top of a building approximately 400 feet away, according to The New York Times. The Secret Service neutralized the suspect immediately after Trump was struck.

The Shooter at the Trump Rally in Pennsylvania can be seen Dead on the Roof of a nearby Building, after being Killed by U.S. Secret Service Agents. pic.twitter.com/6eUpiqfCeL — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 13, 2024

“US Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased. US Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and the former president is safe and being evaluated. One spectator was killed, two spectators critically injured,” Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement late Saturday.

WATCH: Video shows sniper’s reaction to assassination attempt on President Trump pic.twitter.com/RlCA91MQho — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 14, 2024

An AR-15-type semiautomatic rifle was recovered from the scene beside the suspect’s body, two law enforcement officials told The New York Times.

Crooks donated $15 to the Progressive Turnout Project through the ActBlue donation platform in January 2021, the month President Joe Biden was inaugurated, according to campaign finance records. Crooks was a registered Republican, a voter-registration record reveals, according to the outlet.

The suspect graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022, the outlet reported. He received a $500 “star award” that year from the National Math and Science Initiative, according to The Tribune-Review.

Video posted online reportedly shows a slender Crooks walk as part of his 2022 graduation ceremony. Crooks received limited applause as he crossed the stage in a black gown to accept his diploma, The New York Times reported.

Trump claimed he was “shot with a bullet” that “pierced the upper part” of his right ear in a statement Saturday on Truth Social. The former president also thanked the Secret Service and law enforcement for their response.

“I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania,” Trump said. “Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country.”

Trump released a second statement early Sunday, thanking “everyone” for their prayers and attributing his survival to “God alone.”

President Joe Biden condemned the violence Saturday from Delaware, roughly two hours after the incident. The Democratic president also reportedly suspended televised ads against Trump until further notice. (RELATED: Here’s What Trump Told Secret Service Seconds After Getting Shot At)

“Look, there’s no place in America— this kind of violence sick. It’s sick. It’s one reason why we have to unite this country. We cannot allow for this to be happening. Cannot be like this,” Biden said.

“And so, I want to thank the Secret Service and all the agencies, including the state agencies, and making sure that people— and we have more detail[s] to come relative to other injured, other people, maybe injured in the audience,” he continued.

Strong and resilient. He will never stop fighting for America. pic.twitter.com/B9yR3SLQJV — Margo Martin (@margommartin) July 14, 2024

Trump arrived in Newark, New Jersey after having been initially evaluated in at Butler Memorial Hospital in Pennsylvania, video posted by the Republican candidate’s Deputy Director of Communications Margo Martin shows.

The former president endorsed a GoFundMe page for the victims of the shooting, which raised more than $416,000 as of Sunday morning.

“President Trump has authorized this account as a place for donations to the supporters and families wounded or killed in today’s brutal and horrific assassination attempt…” https://t.co/jatBdwjp8N — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) July 14, 2024

This is a developing story.