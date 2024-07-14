Former NFL Wide Receiver Jacoby Jones Dead At 40

Former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jacoby Jones died at the age of 40, the NFL announced Sunday.

The Jones family confirmed the former NFL player “passed away peacefully at his home in New Orleans, Louisiana,” according to a statement released by the NFL Players Association.

The NFL star’s cause of death was not immediately known.

A statement on behalf of the Jones family ➡️ His light, energy & presence will be so missed. We’re thinking of Jacoby’s family and Little Jacoby at this time. @NFLPAFmrPlayers pic.twitter.com/ydPgJPN0Ye — NFLPA (@NFLPA) July 14, 2024



“Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day,” the Ravens said in a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter). “Jacoby will long be remembered not just for his success on the football field, but for the lasting personal connections he made with countless people in the Ravens organization, Baltimore community and every area he called home.”

Former teammates took to X to express their condolences and honor Jones. (RELATED: Former NFL Player, Texas A&M Star Dead At 55).

“My brother, you will truly be missed. They can’t take the memories and the hard work you put in on and off the football field. You always gave back and always a pillar in the community, a @Ravens for life,” Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis wrote.

“I am incredibly saddened to learn of Jacoby’s passing,” Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “He was an important Raven, a passionate character who was talented, humble, kind, and a great teammate and friend.”

We are completely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Jacoby Jones. pic.twitter.com/uWjUT9adSw — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 14, 2024

Jones was most notably known for his “Mile High Miracle” catch during the Jan. 12, 2013 AFC divisional playoff game, according to ESPN. With just seconds remaining, Jones helped score the game-tying touchdown, with the team ultimately winning in double overtime.

https://youtu.be/HmRYZOuXHrA?feature=shared

During the Ravens’s victory in Super Bowl XLVII, Jones became the first player to score both a receiving touchdown and a return touchdown in a single game, ESPN noted.

Jones played five seasons with the Houston Texans before joining the Ravens, ESPN reported. He previously played with the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Diego Chargers, the Ravens stated.