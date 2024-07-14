Yankees Choke In The Most Incredible Fashion To Lose Game Against Orioles

What an insane way to lose a game!

The New York Yankees choked away a win in the most incredible fashion Sunday, ultimately losing to the Baltimore Orioles. Their collapse stemmed from pretty amazing mistakes that happened in the ninth inning, and the O’s 100% took advantage to tally three runs on the board.

Entering the last half-inning, the Orioles were facing a 5-3 deficit after the Yankees took the lead scoring three runs earlier.

Clay Holmes, the relief pitcher of the Yankees, entered the contest to put a bow on the game. Starting off the inning was Baltimore outfielder Kyle Stowers, who began with a single. Left fielder Colton Cowser then came to the plate, grounding into a fielder’s choice. As a result, Stowers was a victim of a force-out at second base. (RELATED: MLB Should Be Praised For Gloriously Naming Paul Skenes The National League Starter For The All-Star Game)

Two runners were put on base for the O’s after first baseman Ryan O’Hearn was walked, but Baltimore was pushed to their last out after shortstop Gunnar Henderson struck out. Baltimore, however, managed to load up the bases after catcher Adley Rutschman was walked, and then …

*insanity enters the chat*

First baseman Ryan Mountcastle made contact and hit a ground ball to New York shortstop Anthony Volpe, but instead of a routine throw for the out, he bobbled it and Baltimore ended up scoring a run.

And then things got even worse for the pinstripes after left fielder Alex Verdugo completely miscalculated a knock by center fielder Cedric Mullins. The ball flew over his head, with Verdugo falling in the process while trying to pursue it, allowing the Orioles to score two more runs.

When the smoke cleared, Baltimore took the 6-5 win.

WATCH:

Volpe couldn’t handle it and it’s 5-4 Yanks pic.twitter.com/dnIz2SIRrr — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 14, 2024

Truly a remarkable way to choke; there are absolutely no excuses.