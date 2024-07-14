Police Officer Encountered Shooter Before He Fired At Trump: REPORT

A law enforcement officer encountered shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks before he fired at former President Donald Trump Saturday during a Pennsylvania rally, The Associated Press reported Sunday.

Crooks pointed his rifle at an officer who climbed onto the building roof, prompting him to retreat down the ladder, two anonymous law enforcement officials told the AP. Crooks then fired his weapon at Trump.

Rally attendees had earlier alerted police that a man was climbing onto the roof of a building near the rally, the two officers told AP. (RELATED: ‘They Blew His Head Off’: Witness Describes Trying To Warn Police Moments Before Trump Assassination Attempt)

Trump’s ear was wounded in Saturday’s assassination attempt. Before Secret Service rushed him off the stage, Trump gestured to the crowd by raising his fist, video shows.

One attendee, identified as former volunteer fire chief Corey Comperatore, was fatally shot Saturday. Two others were critically injured.

County sheriff tells @washingtonpost a local officer came face-to-face with the gunman seconds before the shooting but dropped back down to the ground because the officer was gripping the roof and didn’t have a gun in his hand https://t.co/hssKOxulkW pic.twitter.com/VeV5tiY2lp — Isaac Stanley-Becker (@isaacstanbecker) July 14, 2024

Butler County Sheriff Michael T. Slupe told The Washington Post Sunday that a police officer encountered Crooks moments before he fired at Trump.

A witness told BBC News during an interview Saturday that he tried to warn police about the assassination attempt after noticing “a guy crawling” up the building and seeing that he “clearly” had a rifle, but he said the police responded with confusion. The individual alleged security did nothing for several minutes.

“They didn’t know what was going on,” the witness told BBC News. “We’re like, ‘hey, right here on the roof, we can see him from right here! We can see him.

