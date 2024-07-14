Famous Rapper Wiz Khalifa Detained In Romania Over Drug Charges

Authorities in Romania arrested rapper Wiz Khalifa on drug charges Saturday, Deadline reported.

Khalifa, known for his outspoken stage shows and marijuana advocacy, experienced legal issues at Romania’s Beach Please! Festival. After his performance, he allegedly smoked marijuana on stage, according to Deadline. Romania’s Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) then charged him with illegal drug possession, the outlet reported.

Apparently Wiz Khalifa got arrested last night for lighting up on stage at a festival in Romania… 🚭 pic.twitter.com/RyLlflETPT — Festival Goers (@FestivalGoers_) July 14, 2024

“The prosecutors of the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism – Constanța Territorial Service ordered the initiation of criminal proceedings against a defendant (US citizen), investigated for the crime of unlawful possession of drugs risk,” DIICOT said in a press release Sunday, Deadline reported.

“During a recital held during a music festival held in the resort of Costinești, Constanța county, [Khalifa] possessed over 18 grams of cannabis (risk drug) and consumed (on stage) another amount of cannabis under the shape of a craft cigarette,” the outlet reported.

Last nights show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time — Taylor Gang World Leader (@wizkhalifa) July 14, 2024

A video posted to social media captured Romanian police officers escorting the rapper off the festival grounds. Despite facing up to 10 years in prison for the offense in Romania, Khalifa reportedly encountered a surprisingly lenient response. (RELATED: Biden Regulators Request Marijuana Restrictions Be Eased)

After questioning, authorities released him, the outlet reported. The 10-time Grammy nominee addressed the incident on X (previously known as Twitter). Khalifa claimed his intention was not to disrespect Romania by smoking on stage.

“They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time,” Khalifa wrote on X.