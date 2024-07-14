‘He Was Bleeding’: Rep. Ronny Jackson Says Nephew ‘Grazed In The Neck’ By Bullet During Trump Assassination Attempt

Republican Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson told Fox News’s Sean Hannity his nephew was “grazed in the neck” during Saturday’s shooting at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“My nephew was at the event tonight … they heard the shots, and everybody dropped to the ground,” Jackson told Hannity. “He was grazed in the neck, a bullet crossed his neck, cut his neck and he was bleeding.”

Jackson explained his nephew was in the “friends and family pen,” seated towards the former president’s right side “in the line of fire.”

The congressman said his sister-in-law encouraged his nephew to seek medical attention at a triage tent following the incident.

BREAKING: Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) says that his nephew was shot during the assassination attempt on Trump pic.twitter.com/kw6lZDonaC — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 14, 2024

“Thankfully his injury was not serious and he is doing well,” the former White House physician later wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “He was treated by the providers in the medical tent.”

My nephew was injured at the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Thankfully his injury was not serious and he is doing well. My family was sitting in the front, near where the President was speaking. They heard shots ringing out — my nephew then realized he had blood on his neck… — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 14, 2024

Hannity pressed the doctor on if Trump had come within inches or millimeters of death. (RELATED: Trump Wounded, 2 Dead In Rally Shooting).

“Sean, it’s millimeters. That is as close as you get to dying,” Jackson told the Fox News host. “I mean, that bullet, if he had turned just a little bit, would’ve entered his head. And if it had entered his head, it would have crossed through his brain and he would’ve been dead.”

Trump confirmed he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of [his] right ear” in a post on Truth Social following the shooting.

“I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin,” Trump wrote. “Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening.”

The suspected shooter and a rally attendee were among the two killed in the shooting, Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi confirmed in a statement on X. Two other attendees were “critically injured,” Guglielmi said.