‘Scary Times’: Donald Trump Jr Shares Intimate Update After Assassination Attempt

Donald Trump Jr. described the “scary” moments when he learned of the Saturday evening assassination attempt on his father, former President Donald Trump.

Secret Service agents rushed Trump off the stage when the former president was hit in the right ear during the incident which left former volunteer fire chief Corey Comperatore dead and two other attendees at the rally wounded. The president’s son told talk show host Joe Pagliarulo during a Sunday interview during a special broadcast of the “Joe Pags Show” that he had been taking some time off prior to the Republican convention when he learned of the attempt on his father’s life. (RELATED: ‘I Was Shot’: Trump Releases Statement After Being Evacuated From Stage At Rally)

“I was with my children when I got a call, and no one really had any information. And I didn’t know what was going on,” Trump Jr. told Pagliarulo, adding later that the moments after the initial reports were “pretty scary times.”

WATCH:



The younger Trump then detailed how the former president was doing since the attack, and the former president’s reaction to the assassination attempt. Just after the shots were fired, former President Trump got up and pumped his fist, shouting “Fight!” multiple times as the rally attendees shouted “USA!”

“He’s doing great. You know it was funny in sort of, you know, true Trump fashion. I mean, we get on the phone and I just like, ‘Hey man, you are a serious badass.’ I mean, that photo was, you know, so iconic, and we sort of, you know, laughed about that,” Trump Jr. said. “Obviously, you know, a somber time, but, you know, Trump’s always going to be Trump.”

The former president’s son took aim at the rhetoric Democrats have directed at Trump.

“They’ve tried to bankrupt him, they’ve tried to jail him,” Trump Jr. said. (RELATED: Liberal Media Botches Initial Headlines, Downplaying Trump Assassination Attempt)

“I mean, they’ve tried to do all of that,” Trump Jr. added. “They wanted to remove his Secret Service detail, members of Democrats in Congress want to remove the Secret Service protections, while calling someone a fascist and a dictator and every other name in the book and [calling him] the greatest threat to democracy in the history of the world. I mean, I don’t know, seems like they’ve been calling for this for quite some time,” Trump Jr. said.

Former president Trump also survived an assassination attempt during a June 2016 Las Vegas campaign rally when a 20-year-old man tried to take a police officer’s gun to shoot the then-presumptive GOP nominee.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.