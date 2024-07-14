‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Actress Shannen Doherty Dead At 53

Shannen Doherty, beloved star of “Beverly Hills, 90210,” died at the age of 53 Saturday after a long battle with breast cancer, People reported.

Doherty’s longtime publicist, Leslie Sloane, confirmed her death in a statement issued to People.

“On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” Sloane said. “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

Shannen Doherty shares heartbreaking cancer update: ‘My fear is obvious’ https://t.co/PXGc0geBW3 pic.twitter.com/pt6g0pZZXc — Page Six (@PageSix) June 7, 2023

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and revealed the cancer had returned in 2017 after going into remission, according to the outlet. She shared the developments of her painful struggle on social media, often times giving fans updates on tests and procedures she was undergoing. Doherty was candid about her fears and the emotional struggle which accompanied her medical journey while suffering through the disease.

Doherty skyrocketed to fame in the role of Brenda Walsh in the original “Beverly Hills, 90210,” which aired October 1990, the outlet reported. She quickly amassed a significant fan base and stayed with the show until the fourth season in 1994. Doherty would later grace the reboot with a guest appearance in 2008 and once more in 2019 for the reboot of the show as an adult version of Walsh, according to People.

The famous actress also starred as Prue Halliwell in “Charmed” and went on to direct several episodes until her departure in 2001, the outlet reported. The actress, in addition, appeared on reality television show for a brief sting on “Breaking Up with Shannen Doherty” and as a dance contestant on “Dancing with the Stars.” She reportedly streamed her “Let’s Be Clear With Shannen Doherty” podcast until the time of her passing.

Doherty noted the end was near in recent social media posts, but the foreshadowing will likely not lessen the blow of this loss for her devoted fans. (RELATED: Famous Actress Shannen Doherty Shares Powerful Video Of Her Brain Radiation Procedure)

Fans, family and loved ones have taken to social media to pay tribute to Doherty. No immediate information has been shared regarding funeral services.