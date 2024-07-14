Speaker Mike Johnson Promises ‘Full Investigation’ Into Trump Assassination Attempt

House Speaker Mike Johnson vowed that Congress would launch a “full investigation” into Saturday’s attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

The FBI identified Thomas Matthew Crooks Sunday morning as the individual who allegedly fired at Trump, wounding the former president’s ear, during the rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania. One attendee at the rally was killed and two others were injured. (RELATED: Former Volunteer Fire Chief Identified By Family As Crowd Member Killed At Trump Rally)

Johnson called the assassination attempt “a horrific act of political violence” during a Sunday morning appearance on “Today.”

“Congress will conduct a full investigation of the tragedy to determine where there were lapses in security,” Johnson posted on X Sunday morning.

President Trump showed an incredible amount of strength last night. Our prayers are with him, all the rally attendees, those who were injured, and the family of the individual who lost their life. Congress will conduct a full investigation of the tragedy to determine where… pic.twitter.com/lZy9BZkB35 — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 14, 2024

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, sent Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle a letter Saturday inviting her to testify before the committee on July 22. (RELATED: ‘I Was Shot’: Trump Releases Statement After Being Evacuated From Stage At Rally)

“The House Oversight and Accountability Committee has initiated an investigation into today’s assassination attempt on President Trump and requests your voluntary appearance at a full committee hearing,” Comer wrote.

🚨BREAKING🚨@RepJamesComer has invited U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to testify at a hearing on Monday, July 22. Americans demand answers about the assassination attempt of President Trump. pic.twitter.com/zKia2oIxCf — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 14, 2024

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri sent a letter Sunday to Democratic Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, demanding a probe into the attack on Trump.

“The little that we do know suggests a staggering security failure,” Hawley wrote. “Evidently, the shooter was able to gain an elevated position with a clear line of sight of the President, well within accurate range, with a firearm.”

I am formally demanding a full investigation by the Senate Homeland Security Committee into the massive security failure that resulted in an attempt on President Trump’s life – and the murder of an innocent American 👇 pic.twitter.com/x2kuB77nKI — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 14, 2024

“Alejandro Mayorkas needs to testify under oath, in public,” Hawley said in a follow-up post on X.

Johnson declined to provide additional comments beyond his “Today” appearance and a Saturday statement when reached by the Daily Caller News Foundation. Comer and Hawley did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the DCNF.

