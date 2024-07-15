Editorial

27 Arrested, 55 Ejected After Smoke Clears From Chaos At Copa América, Police Say

BLOG
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 14: Police officers try to arrest a Colombian fan outside the stadium the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium on July 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

Holy hell, what a wild night this was!

The Copa América final between Argentina and Colombia was already intense as it was, with Sunday night’s contest ultimately being pulled out by the former in a 1-0 victory to claim their 16th championship in tournament history. But that score is nothing compared to what the Miami-Dade Police Department put up.

When the smoke cleared from the chaos that took place prior to the contest at Hard Rock Stadium, authorities saw a whopping 27 arrests and 55 ejections. (RELATED: Luis De La Fuente Is Interested In The USMNT Job, And Can This Pretty Please With A Cherry On Top Happen?: REPORT)

“Last night our law enforcement teams responded swiftly to handle an extremely challenging, dangerous situation posing life safety concerns for attendees,” said Chief Public Safety Officer James Reyes in an official statement, per the New York Post.

The match ended up being delayed for more than 75 minutes after fans rushed the gates to force their way into the stadium.

Roll the footage:

It’s like I said in a recent blog

“This is no different than a Saturday night thriller between Boca Juniors and River Plate in the Superclasico: there’s just a bigger spotlight here because it happened in the United States.”

My point still stands.