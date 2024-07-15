Alec Baldwin Addresses His Big Legal Win On Social Media

Alec Baldwin broke his silence, Sunday, after his involuntary manslaughter case in the fatal shooting of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was dismissed.

Baldwin took to Instagram with a brief message, and extended his gratitude to those that rallied around him during the grueling process.

“There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now,” Baldwin wrote to social media. “To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family.”

The 66-year-old actor was facing a maximum 18-month jail sentence, if he had been convicted of the charges made against him. He expressed his thanks to those that believed in him for nearly three years, as the legal process took its course.

Baldwin was rehearsing in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on the set of “Rust” when the prop gun he was holding went off. Hutchins was killed, and the film’s director, Joel Souza was injured.

Baldwin’s supporters and biggest fans quickly flooded the comment section of his Instagram post.

“We love you,” wrote comedian Amy Sedaris.

“Heal. Then roar into life again,” former Access Hollywood host Billy Bush said.

“Stay strong. 💪 so happy for you and the family,” Ricky Martin wrote, shortly after Anthony Hopkins expressed his support.

“Bless you sir. 🙏” fellow actor Jeremy Renner wrote.

Demi More, Sean Hayes, Smashmouth and Don Lemon joined the growing list of celebrities that also showed their public support. (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Weeps As He Learns His Fate In Court)

Baldwin’s case was dismissed by Judge Sommer, July 12, with prejudice. The judge ruled that there was misconduct by officials over the withholding of evidence from the defense. Judge Sommer said the state withheld evidence that spoke to how live rounds made their way to the “Rust” set, NBC News reported.