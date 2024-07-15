Argentina Wins Record 16th Copa América Championship After Victory Over Colombia

¡Felicidades Argentina! ¡Campeones de las Américas!

Argentina, the defending champions of the Copa América, was faced with a scenario where they didn’t have their best player in Lionel Messi — you know, the G.O.A.T. — and still managed to walk away with their record 16th Copa title after defeating Colombia in the final of the tournament, 1-0.

The win was sealed after substitute Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time goal late in the match Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. (RELATED: Copa América Final Hit With Long Delay After Fans Rush Gates)

Martinez, an Inter Milan striker, was the tourney’s top goal scorer. In the 112th minute of the final against Colombia, Martinez scored off a precise through-ball from midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, beating goalkeeper Camilo Vargas.

In a wild game that started over an hour later due to crowd control and saw Messi suffer an incredibly brutal ankle injury, Argentina walked away with their third consecutive major championship when the smoke cleared — their previous two victories were the 2022 World Cup and 2021 Copa América. The streak ties Spain’s, who won three straight with the 2010 World Cup, and the 2008 and 2012 European Championships.

Say hello to your 16-time CONMEBOL Copa America™️ champion 🏆 pic.twitter.com/45aNRFmQhI — CONMEBOL Copa América™️ ENG (@copaamerica_ENG) July 15, 2024

I’m incredibly happy for Argentina and all of my Argentine friends down in South Florida, but man, I can’t help but to worry about Messi when it comes to Inter Miami …

I’ve got dreams of a second parade this year in South Florida… I hope to God this doesn’t ruin it. https://t.co/S99SWSooRi — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPow3ll) July 15, 2024

Wicked stuff.