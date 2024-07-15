Accused Cannibal And Rapist, Armie Hammer, Buddies Up With Bill Maher To Casually Shrug Off Allegations Against Him

Armie Hammer shrugged off the serious allegations of rape and cannibalism made against him in a very casual conversation with Bill Maher.

The low-key tone of their exchange eventually turned into Maher quipping about the heinous crimes Hammer was accused of, by sarcastically joking about wearing groin protection for the interview. Hammer reiterated that he was thoroughly investigated and cleared by authorities in 2 countries, and waved off the matter by suggesting this topic was over and done with, as seen in a video clip shared by TMZ.

Hammer demonstrated a very laid-back attitude, and didn’t seem at all bothered by the sexual assault allegations brought against him by multiple women. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office investigated the disgraced actor between February and December, 2021, including an investigation into allegations of a 2017 rape, according to Forbes.

“There was an investigation by the LAPD that lasted for two and a half years,” Hammer said.

“They went through phones, emails, eyewitness reports — like they investigated me for two and a half years in a time where if they could have nailed someone like me, it would have been such a boon for the LAPD,” he said to Maher.

Hammer went on to proclaim his innocence.

“After two and a half years they came to the conclusion there was no evidence any crime had been committed,” he said.

The actor highlighted what he had been through while under scrutiny.

“There was a full psychological evaluation that I had to to through in the Cayman Islands, because of the custody battle, so I had to subject myself to a multi month full psychological evaluation. And the report at the end of that was glowing. And by the way, they’re like, ‘he’s got issues, but he’s not what people are saying.'” Hammer told Maher. (RELATED: Armie Hammer’s Latest Alleged Fling Dishes About Cannibalism Kink In Bed)

The allegations against Hammer sparked the production of “House Of Hammer,” a documentary that featured some of his alleged victims as they re-told their stories and detailed their accusations against the actor.

Hammer retracted from Hollywood when the claims against him became public, and is now attempting to revive his career. His last role as an actor was in Death on the Nile, released in February 2022.