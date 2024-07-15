Bolivian President Announces Discovery Of Natural Gas ‘Mega Field,’ Biggest Find Since 2005

Bolivian President Luis Arce Catacora announced Monday the discovery of the largest natural gas deposit in the country since 2005.

Arce tweeted in Spanish that the country had spent “nearly” $50 million to find “a mega [natural gas] field in the north of La Paz, the third best producing field in the entire country.” The president added that the well contained 1.7 trillion cubic feet “of potential reserves.” (RELATED: Federal Court Lifted Biden’s Natural Gas Exports Pause, But The Feds May Not Be ‘Lifting A Finger’ Anytime Soon)

Hace años se gastaron $us500 millones en explorar el norte paceño y no se encontró absolutamente nada. Hoy, con cerca de $us50 millones de inversión, en nuestro Gobierno hemos descubierto un megacampo en el norte paceño, el tercer mejor campo productor de todo el país. Nos… pic.twitter.com/0y5pFxLHY9 — Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) July 15, 2024

La Paz is the capital city of Bolivia. Arce declared the find as “the most important discovery since 2005” in his tweet.

“[W]ith this discovery La Paz enters a totally different dimension, because we will have royalties as a producing department,” he wrote.

The new natural gas field will contribute to the country’s existing gas reserves, which stood at 8.95 trillion cubic feet in 2018, according to Reuters, citing official data.

Bolivia govt announces natural gas “mega field” in biggest discovery since 2005 https://t.co/TRPnyIEC5p pic.twitter.com/KwQaHK7pEA — Reuters (@Reuters) July 15, 2024

Arce described the implications as “offering the hope of keeping our country as an important gas exporter, promoting a second era of hydrocarbon production and placing La Paz as a department now producing hydrocarbons.”

The country has been seeking means to alleviate its current economic woes —which include fuel shortages — through foreign investment from resource rich countries like Russia and Brazil, Offshore Technology reported July 5.