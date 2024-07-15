Cave Discovered On Moon Near Armstrong, Aldrin Landing Site Could House Astronauts

Scientists confirmed Monday that a cave on the moon, and possibly hundreds more, could be used to house future astronauts.

The cave is located just 250 miles away from where astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin wandered the lunar surface during the 1969 Apollo 11 mission, according to The Associated Press (AP). Evidence reportedly suggests the cave is relatively sizable and accessible from the moon’s deepest-known pit, the Sea of Tranquility.

More than 200 other pits have been discovered in total, likely created by collapsing lava tubes, the AP reported. Data published in the journal Nature Astronomy details radar measurements taken by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter compared to results with lava tubes on Earth, reportedly revealing the initial part of the cavity. Researchers estimate the space could be at least 130 feet wide and tens of yards in length, according to the outlet.

There is an accessible cave conduit under the lunar surface. Carrer et al.: https://t.co/HnW6g5AjDs pic.twitter.com/bOAi9htsGg — Nature Astronomy (@NatureAstronomy) July 15, 2024

“Lunar caves have remained a mystery for over 50 years. So it was exciting to be able to finally prove the existence” of one, study authors Leonardo Carrer and Lorenzo Bruzzone told the AP via email.

Most of the moon’s pits are found on its ancient lava plains, the scientists reportedly added. More may be located around the south pole, where a planned NASA astronaut landing is set to take place later in the 2020s. (RELATED: We Basically FaceTimed Earth From The Moon 55-Years-Ago But Only Just Went Back? Make It Make Sense)

Future research seeks to explore whether building human habitats within these cavities and pits is possible. Some of the craters within the south pole are believed to hold frozen water, which could provide astronauts with drinking water and rocket fuel, the AP noted. Building habitats in and around these areas would be costly and time consuming, the scientists reportedly said.

But wouldn’t it also be really cool to build habitats on the moon? It would definitely be a way better way to spend our money, rather than on endless wars.