CNN senior political analyst Mark Preston on Monday called former President Donald Trump “Donald Luck,” saying Democrats are majorly losing amid his streak of good fortune.

Trump survived an assassination attempt at his rally on Saturday, and on Monday, a judge dismissed his classified documents case. Preston on “CNN Newsroom” described the former president as “Donald Luck” while noting Democrats’ misfortune that they are not getting their desire of him being “taken out, whether it‘s through the judicial system or whether it’s through the ballot box.” (RELATED: ‘I’m Supposed To Be Dead’: Donald Trump Reflects After ‘Very Surreal’ Brush With Death)

WATCH:

CNN Analyst Calls Trump ‘Donald Luck,’ Says Dems Taking ‘Huge Loss’ As They Fail To See Him ‘Taken Out’ pic.twitter.com/xxkSNPzwLC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 15, 2024

“It’s almost as if Donald luck has this lucky rabbit‘s foot in his pocket,” Preston said.

CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju interrupted to tell Preston he “called him Donald luck,” laughing at the apparent mistake.

“Did I say Donald Luck? I mean, I did. I mean, it is Donald Luck, right? I mean, if you look at all of his wins, everything that has happened, even the assassination attempt on Saturday, like he has been able to gain strength from this. And I do think that again, this is another huge loss for Democrats right now because they‘re looking for Donald Trump to be taken out, whether it‘s through the judicial system or whether it’s through the ballot box, you know, they don‘t want to see him back in office,” Preston added.

Dr. Marc Siegel asserted on Monday that it’s “absolutely a miracle” that Trump survived the assassination attempt, and the way he has responded is a “great sign of recovery.”

Comedian Bill Maher said Saturday evening that Trump is “the luckiest motherfucker that has ever walked the face of the earth.”

Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday agreed to dismiss Trump’s classified documents based on the assertion that special counsel Jack Smith’s appointment was unlawful, writing that it breaches the Appointments Clause of the United States Constitution.

“Upon careful study of the foundational challenges raised in the Motion, the Court is convinced that Special Counsel’s Smith’s prosecution of this action breaches two structural cornerstones of our constitutional scheme — the role of Congress in the appointment of constitutional officers, and the role of Congress in authorizing expenditures by law,” she wrote in her ruling.

Smith indicted Trump in June 2023, and the former president was facing 41 felony counts pertaining to his handling of classified documents.

