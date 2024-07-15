Colin Cowherd Completely Makes A Fool Of Himself With Embarrassingly Wrong Info, Gets Put In His Place By Derek Jeter

LMAO … this is gold.

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter made an appearance Monday on “The Herd” to speak with sports personality Colin Cowherd about some baseball. And though things started off well, it ended up with Cowherd embarrassed after Jeter had to put him in his place — and that he did.

While talking about Jeter’s career in the major leagues, Cowherd ended up misspeaking and put Jeter in Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan’s era. In other words, he aged Jeter.

Things stemmed from a conversation focused on the MLB All-Star Game, more specifically Pittsburgh Pirates rising star Paul Skenes. Only in his rookie campaign in Major League Baseball, Skenes was named the starting pitcher for the National League in the 2024 edition of the Midsummer Classic.

What has stuck out the most about Skenes is the fact that he can pitch with such heat, consistently throwing balls that are around 100 MPH. With this being the case, Cowherd brought up Nolan Ryan, who was also known as a speed guy. And for some reason, Cowherd thought Jeter played in the same era as Ryan. (RELATED: Guardians Select Travis Bazzana With The No. 1 Overall Pick Of The 2024 MLB Draft)

Spoiler alert: He didn’t.

Jeter was in MLB for 20 seasons, every single one of them with the Yankees with his first being in 1996. That season, he won the Rookie of the Year award.

Ryan is nearly 30 years older than Jeter and made his Major League Baseball debut all the way back in 1966. Though to his credit, he did manage to make it all the way to 1993.

Such a mistake and one for which Jeter absolutely put Cowherd in his place.

WATCH:

Derek Jeter fact-checking Colin Cowherd in real time pic.twitter.com/HBeKXHY6eF — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 15, 2024

In the words of Ice Cube: “Check yourself before you wreck yourself.”