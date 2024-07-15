Frugal Couple Ditched Traditional Wedding Banquet, Opted To Serve Instant Noodles At Reception

A Reddit user sparked online debate Saturday after criticizing a couple for serving instant noodles at their wedding reception.

Guests were left bewildered and hungry when they were served instant ramen instead of the promised gourmet meal of “chicken or fish.” The incident, which unfolded at the wedding of a childhood friend, quickly sparked outrage and went viral on Reddit. The invitation teased a sumptuous dinner, leading the guests to anticipate a lavish feast.

I attended the ‘tackiest’ wedding — the couple gave guests food options, but then served instant ramen https://t.co/Ue7WmOYiSh pic.twitter.com/UYCFoCQ2Q6 — New York Post (@nypost) July 15, 2024

However, their excitement turned to dismay when they discovered the reality was a far cry from their expectations. Instead of succulent meats, they were presented with microwaved ramen — a staple beloved by students and budget-eaters but hardly suitable for a wedding reception. The disgruntled guest shared their frustration online. (RELATED: Cooking Of Instant Noodles Leads To Nearly One Third Of Childhood Burn Injuries, Study Says)

“The day-of, we met ourselves with a self-serve instant ramen bar. Just, instant ramen, cubed ham, some little vegetables here and there, and kids sized chip bags. To top it off, it was also BYOB,” the reddit user stated. Adding to the guests’ chagrin was the revelation that the bride is a professional chef, which only heightened expectations for the meal.

“We reserved judgment, as our first instinct was that the bride and groom must be down on their luck,” the user continued. “Turns out, NOPE! They’re both well underway into their careers (the bride to be is a professional chef— isn’t that ironic), they own their home, and for their honeymoon they’re jetting off to Cuba.”