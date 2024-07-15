‘Had The Television On Too Loud’: Live In Caregiver Sentenced After Beating Elderly Woman To Death

A court sentenced an Arizona man for 60 years after he beat an elderly woman to death due to loud TV, authorities said in a press release.

Dmitri G. Rogatchev, a 46-year-old former live-in caregiver, was sentenced to 75 years in prison for the murder of 75-year-old Sandra Jackson, according to the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s Office. The sentencing was handed down by Judge John Vespa of the Tenth Circuit Court following Rogatchev’s conviction of first-degree murder by a Peoria County jury.

In Dec. 2019, Rogatchev attacked Jackson in her home, frustrated by the loud volume of the television. During the altercation, he inflicted fatal injuries on Jackson by hitting and kicking her, causing a severe head injury that led to her death, the news release stated. (RELATED: Bronx Woman Arrested After Elderly Roommate Found In Garbage Bag, Claims Lice Prompted Action)

On the night of the murder, authorities were alerted to the situation around 2:30 AM after a 911 call reported an unconscious female at Jackson’s residence. Initial statements from Rogatchev to the responding officers suggested Jackson had mixed alcohol with her prescription medication, leading to her condition, authorities said in a press release.

However, this account was contradicted during the trial. Medical evidence presented by an emergency room physician and a forensic pathologist confirmed there was no alcohol in Jackson’s system and the injuries were not consistent with a fall, as Rogatchev claimed, the news release added.

The autopsy report further detailed the nature of Jackson’s injuries and noted the bleeding and pressure on her brain caused by blows to both sides of her head. These findings played a crucial role in the trial, supporting the jury’s decision to convict Rogatchev, according to the news release.

“Rogatchev became frustrated with Sandra because she had the television on too loud,” prosecutors said, Law&Crime reported. “While arguing over the noise, Rogatchev became enraged and hit and kicked Sandra, ultimately causing a fatal brain injury.”