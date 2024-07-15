Dr. Marc Siegel asserted on Monday that former President Donald Trump’s response to the attempt on his life indicates he is in great health and possesses traits needed in a leader.

Trump was the target of an assassination attempt during a Saturday rally in Pennsylvania, during which a bullet grazed his ear, drawing blood. Siegel on “Fox & Friends” said Trump’s immediate reaction to getting shot and how he behaved in the hours following suggested “health” and what “we need in a leader.” (RELATED: ‘The Luckiest Motherf*cker’: Bill Maher Says ‘It Doesn’t Matter’ Who Dems Run After Trump Assassination Attempt)

WATCH:

‘Absolutely A Miracle’: Doctor Says Trump’s Response To Assassination Attempt Is ‘Sign Of Great Recovery’ pic.twitter.com/4mR7sKOedA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 15, 2024

“This is absolutely a miracle because he never leaves the crowd. He’s always looking at the crowd. He happened to look about border patrol, and it just missed him and grazed him. When he went to the ground, that showed alacrity and great response time, which we need in a leader,” Siegel told host Ainsley Earhardt. “And then he gets up, puts his fist up and says, ‘fight.’ Guess what? We’re talking about a fight or flight mechanism. It’s a deep-rooted response to the brain. Fight or flight. He’s obviously fighting. And that’s another thing we need.”

“Then he goes home, gets out of the hospital incredibly quickly. Then he’s busy reaching out to people who were injured there, the poor Corey who was killed, to his family,” Siegel continued. “He’s worried about his own children. All of that is a sign of great recovery, health and most of all, courage. You got a choice, Ainsley, it’s fear or courage. He shows courage.”

A 50-year-old crowd member named Corey Comperatore was killed during the rally by the gunman, according to his sister, wife and daughters, who posted tributes to the former volunteer fire chief of Buffalo Township on social media. Comperatore saved his two daughters at the rally by shielding them from gunfire from 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

“I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania,” Trump posted following the tragedy. “Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.