Donald Trump’s Failed Assassination Tattoos Are Now A Thing

Images of the failed assassination attempt on presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump are now being forever immortalized — on people’s bodies.

Less than 48 hours after the former President was injured in a failed assassination attempt, images of people getting the bloody scene permanently tattooed on their bodies are making their rounds on social media. Shortly after a bullet grazed his ear, Trump was back on his feet with his fist in the air, in defiance of the person who tried to take him down. Tattoo artists are quickly capturing the moment and showcasing it online.

One after another, people are boasting tattoos that show the already infamous moment through crafty ink creations. The artwork has varied slightly from person-to-person, but the one consistency in all the tattoos I’ve come across to date, is the blood-smear on Trump’s face. Even those who opted for black and white tattoos, or unfilled ink, have still chosen the red inked blood for dramatic effect.

Someone already got Donald Trump assassination attempt tatted on them in support of the former president 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/jf9hq5gmVB — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 14, 2024

A video shared online showed a very enthusiastic man proudly stating that he got the tattoo immediately after Trump was shot at. “Trump’s the man!” he said, as he displayed his back for the cameras.

An Orlando tattoo artist has already created a tattoo of the famous photograph taken of Trump being rushed off the stage after the assassination attempt. TimLeaseTattoos said in a post: IF YOU KNOW ME AT ALL.

You’ll know i made this tattoo purely for fun. pic.twitter.com/qTe5nC9m2k — The Space Coast Rocket (@CoastRocket) July 14, 2024

Someone in Orlando got an intricately detailed tattoo that was completely filled in and featured a full-color American Flag in the background, as well as the red signature blood.

The hand is too big. pic.twitter.com/lWf79fgILz — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 15, 2024

Yet another tattoo included the word, “fight” underneath the outlined image. (RELATED: ‘Who Failed?’: CNN Host Presses Mayorkas On Secret Service’s Response To Trump Assassination Attempt)

Despite the shooting, Trump is still attending the Republican National Convention (RNC) the week of July 15.

Judge Aileen Cannon agreed to dismiss Trump’s classified documents case Monday, ruling in part that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s appointment by the Department of Justice (DOJ) was unconstitutional. (RELATED: Judge Dismisses Trump’s Classified Documents Case Based On Jack Smith’s Unlawful Appointment)