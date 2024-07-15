Donald Trump Jr Tells MSNBC Reporter To ‘Get Out Of Here’ During RNC Floor Dust Up

Donald Trump Jr. told a MSNBC reporter to “get out of here” on live TV at the Republican National Convention on Monday over a question about “family separation” during President Trump’s administration.

The incident took place as delegates to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee were conducting the roll call to formally nominate former President Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election, with Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio as his running mate. MSNBC reporter Jacob Soboroff pressed Trump’s eldest son about the border policy that drew significant criticism from Democrats during the Trump administration. (RELATED: ‘Scary Times’: Donald Trump Jr Shares Intimate Update After Assassination Attempt)

“I covered the family separation crisis closely, will we continue to see policies like separating 5,000 children deliberately from their parents?” Soboroff asked Trump Jr.

WATCH:



“You mean the Obama administration?” the former president’s son, who was accompanied by his brother Eric, sister-in-law Lara and fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, asked.

Soboroff continued to push the issue, asking if former President Trump would launch a “second family separation” policy if elected.

“It’s MSDNC, so I expect nothing less from you clowns, even today, even 48 hours later, you couldn’t wait,” Trump Jr. said, referencing the Saturday attempted assassination of his father at a Butler County, Pennsylvania, campaign rally. “You couldn’t wait with your lies and with your nonsense, so just get out of here.”

Donald Trump Jr Tells MSNBC Reporter To ‘Get Out Of Here’ After Asking About ‘Family Separation’ On RNC Floor pic.twitter.com/6jCsgzmYZv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 15, 2024

One of the photos used to depict the family separation featured a crying two-year-old-girl who was detained with her mother during the Trump administration — but never separated from her family.

Soboroff handed coverage over to MSNBC host Katy Tur, who described the exchange as “asking a tough question to Don Jr.”

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

