Elon Musk Reportedly Says He’ll Unleash Around $45 Million A Month Toward Pro-Trump Super PAC

Billionaire Elon Musk reportedly said he plans to commit around $45 million a month to a super political action committee (PAC) helping to elect former President Donald Trump into office come this November.

Sources familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal about the billionaire’s plans to further his support for the American PAC, the outlet reported. Other figures who are additionally involved in backing the group includes Palantir Technologies co-founder Joe Lonsdale, cryptocurrency billionaires Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, former U.S. ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft and her husband Chief Executive of Alliance Resource Partners, Joe Craft.

Reports of Musk donating to the American PAC were released Friday, with sources familiar with the matter telling Bloomberg that Musk had made a “sizable” donation. (RELATED: ‘Trump Is On A Roll’: Historically Blue States May Be Turning Purple)

Following the failed assassination attempt against Trump on Saturday at his Pennsylvania rally, Musk announced his full support for the former president in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery,” Musk wrote. I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZdxkF63EqF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024 The former president has been steadily gaining support from Silicon Valley elites over the last few months, as more have come forward to endorse him. In addition to Musk on Saturday, billionaire hedge fund manager and long-time Democrat donor Bill Ackman threw his endorsement towards Trump, writing in a post on X about his “supportive posts of Trump” and “criticisms” of President Joe Biden. “You of course don’t need to care about my opinion so feel free not to read my post when it appears. That said, I believe the upcoming presidential election is one of the most consequential elections in my lifetime so I am taking the proper time to articulate observations that I will share widely and for which I assume an important responsibility,” Ackman wrote. Others such as Venture capitalists David Sacks and Chamath Palihapitiya threw a fundraiser for the former president in early June and raised a total of $12 million from some donors who had never donated to Republicans or Trump prior to the event. Elon Musk, America PAC and the Trump campaign didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

