EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Jr. To Headline ‘America First Convention Fest’ At Republican National Convention

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – 2024 Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., and a number of other America First conservatives will headline an American First Convention Fest at the Republican National Convention, the Daily Caller first learned.

During the Republican National Convention, America First Works (AFW) and America First Policy Institute (AFPI) will take center stage at Convention Fest hosting figures such as Trump Jr., Larry Kudlow, Kellyanne Conway, Newt Gingrich, Lee Zeldin and Riley Gaines.

“Most of the leaders we’re featuring have been in this fight to Save America for a long time,” Zeldin who also serves as an AFW Senior Advisor told the Caller. “But I can tell you from experience that this is the most united our movement has ever been, especially after what we just witnessed in Butler, Pennsylvania. President Trump’s call to unite America in the aftermath of the attempt on his life was heard loud and clear. And we’re going to show that throughout the convention.” (RELATED: It Took Biden 102 Minutes To Condemn Trump Assassination Attempt)

“We are putting America First policies at the forefront during the convention day-time programming,” AFW Executive Director Ashley Hayek said. “We’re not just talking about making America great, safe, and wealthy again — we’re on the ground making it happen. America First Works is dedicated to restoring the American dream and ensuring every legal vote counts. Together, we’re going to channel the anger we’re feeling after the assassination attempt against President Trump and turn it into a positive and save America.” (RELATED: Trump Picks J.D. Vance To Be 2024 Running Mate)

Other Convention Fest speakers will include many former Trump White House and campaign officials that are a part of AFPI and AFW now, such as Linda McMahon, Brooke Rollins, Chad Wolf, Hogan Gidley, General Keith Kellogg, Larry Kudlow, Pam Bondi, Matt Whitaker and Ashley Hayek.

The events take place this week in Milwaukee between 4-5:30PM CT on Tuesday and between 3-4:30PM CT Wednesday and Thursday.