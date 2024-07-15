Authorities Say They Found Father, Daughter Dead In Canyonlands National Park

A 52-year-old father and his 23-year-old daughter were found dead on Friday in Canyonlands National Park in Moab, Utah, according to National Park Service officials.

The San Juan County Dispatch received a 911 text from someone at the Canyonlands National Park in the Island in the Sky district Friday afternoon, informing the police of the situation, according to a news release by the National Park Service. The father and daughter, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, were hiking the Syncline Trail when they got lost and ran out of water, officials say.

The incident is still under investigation by the National Park Service and the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office. The temperature in Moab at the time was over 100 degrees, according to officials.

If y’all could drink more water that’d be great. Mmmmmkay? Thaaaaaanks. — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) July 11, 2024

The Syncline Loop Trail is the most challenging on the Island in the Sky district, with most of the park’s rescues occurring on it. A strenuous trail, a hike can take up to seven hours to complete, with a total elevation change of 1,516 feet. A gallon of water per person is recommended while hiking, according to the National Park Service.

🆘 Park rangers respond to hundreds of search and rescue incidents in Canyonlands every year. Luckily, you can avoid needing to be rescued by preparing for your next visit. Learn more about planning for your next visit here: https://t.co/ltpz9m6qLs pic.twitter.com/P63itiD69C — CanyonlandsNPS (@CanyonlandsNPS) July 7, 2024

There are various trails to hike in the Island in the Sky district that are “easy” such as the Mesa Arch, which is a short, .6-mile hike with views of the La Sal Mountains. White Rim Overlook, a 1.8-mile hike with views of the Colorado River. Grand View Point, a 1.8-mile hike following the canyon edge and Murphy Point, a 3.4-mile hike ending in panoramic views of the Green River, White Rim Road and Candle Stick Tower, according to National Park Service.