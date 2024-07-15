Forbes Quietly Removes Article Asking If ‘Surviving Gunfire’ Will Be Trump’s ‘Next Appeal To Black Voters’

Forbes quietly removed an article asking if “surviving gunfire” will be former President Donald Trump’s “next appeal to black voters.”

Trump was the target of an assassination attempt Saturday at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he was hit in the ear by gunfire. Forbes quietly deleted the article, written by “diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) expert” Shaun Harper, who wrote that he hopes the image of Trump raising his fist in front of an American flag will not be used to appeal to black voters. (RELATED: ‘Died A Hero’: Former Volunteer Fire Chief Identified By Family As Crowd Member Killed At Trump Rally)

When trying to access the article, Forbes displays an error message, stating, “We can’t find the page that you are looking for.” However, the piece, initially published around four hours after Trump was shot, can be accessed via online archives.

Forbes tried to delete this article — but everything on the internet lives forever. pic.twitter.com/F0sMGOpYQX — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) July 15, 2024

“The photograph of what has since become known as the ‘Black Power Salute’ remains one of the most iconic images in global sports history. Trump could claim that his raised fist was an homage to the courage of Smith and Carlos who’d emerged victoriously after overcoming considerable odds,” Harper wrote.

The article states it would be “revisionist history” to “erroneously connect” Trump’s raised fist to the “Black Power Salute” popular during the Black Lives Matter (BLM) riots following the death of George Floyd in 2020. The author claimed that Trump “weaponized” the National Guard and law enforcement “against” BLM demonstrators. (RELATED: FBI Identifies Gunman Who Tried To Kill Donald Trump)

EXTENDED CLIP: Moment President Trump apparently escaped assassination attempt in Pennsylvania 🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸🙏 pic.twitter.com/ok4XCX47z5 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 13, 2024

“Using his powerful platform to advocate fixing this through public policy and significant financial investments into urban Black communities is the opportunity that awaits Trump once he recovers from the tragedy that occurred at his rally,” the article states. “Another racially problematic kinship narrative is unlikely to make Black voters see Trump as one of them. And it most certainly won’t fix the gun violence crisis in rural, suburban, or urban places in which too many Americans are unnecessarily placed at risk of being shot.”

Harper is a tenured professor in the Marshall School of Business, Price School of Policy and Rossier School of Education at the University of Southern California (USC), according to his biography on Forbes. He also founded the USC Race and Equity Center.

“My work has included advising executives on DEI strategy and coaching leaders, as well as designing and delivering high-quality professional learning experiences for employees across all levels. I have published 12 books, over 100 peer-reviewed journal articles and academic papers, and more than 125 essays and op-eds in magazines and newspapers. Foundations have invested $22.2 million into my diversity, equity, and inclusion research, and I have procured an additional $18.5 million for my center at USC,” Harper’s biography states.

Harper acknowledged that “more black men now than four years ago” say they will vote for Trump in November. Biden has hemorrhaged black support to Trump, whose favorability is up 20% points from 2021, according to AP-NORC polls analyzed by The Associated Press and reported by Axios.

Trump held a historic rally in the South Bronx in May, his first campaign rally in New York since 2016. The presumptive GOP nominee has focused on battleground states and Democratic strongholds as he seeks to syphon support away from Biden.