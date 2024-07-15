Politics

‘Didn’t Want To Talk To Him’: Former Volunteer Fire Chief’s Widow Rejects Biden’s Call Post-Trump Rally Shooting

Donald Trump Injured During Shooting At Campaign Rally In Butler, PA



The widow of the former volunteer fire chief, who died at a Trump rally Saturday, rejected President Joe Biden’s call following the shooting, New York Post reported.

Helen Comperatore, the widow of fallen firefighter Corey Comperatore, disclosed her refusal to speak with Biden following her husband’s death, according to the New York Post. Corey, who was serving as a volunteer firefighter and a father of two, lost his life in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he attended the rally with his family.

“I didn’t talk to Biden,” Helen told New York Post. “I didn’t want to talk to him. My husband was a devout Republican and he would not have wanted me to talk to him.” (RELATED: GoFundMe For Trump Rally Shooting Victims Raises More Than $2 Million In 14 Hours)

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 13: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage by U.S. Secret Service agents after being grazed by a bullet during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Helen clarified her stance on politics, expressing no animosity towards Biden. “I don’t have any ill will towards Joe Biden. I’m not one of those people that gets involved in politics. I support Trump. That’s who I’m voting for, but I don’t have ill will towards Biden,” she added. “He didn’t do anything bad to my husband. A 20-year-old despicable kid did.”

The rally turned disastrous when 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks allegedly opened fire at former President Donald Trump and into the crowd. Amidst the violence, Corey was fatally shot and two attendees and Trump were wounded, New York Post reported.