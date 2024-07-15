Editorial

Fresno State’s Jeff Tedford Steps Down Due To Health Reasons, Tim Skipper Named Interim Head Coach

LOGAN, UT - OCTOBER 13: Head coach Jeff Tedford of the Fresno State Bulldogs lines up to bring his team on the field before their game against the Utah State Aggies at Maverik Stadium on October 13, 2023 in Logan, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Rough day to be a Bulldogs fan.

Jeff Tedford, the head coach of the Fresno State football program, made the announcement Monday that he has stepped down due to concerns about his health.

In five seasons with the Bulldogs, the 62-year-old Tedford had a 44-22 record, and also won two Mountain West Conference championships and four bowls. Under his leadership, Fresno State managed to rank in the AP Top 25 two times at the end of a season. (RELATED: Things Have Changed: A Shunned Nick Saban Had To Retrieve His Media Credentials In Order To Get Into SEC Media Days)

“It is with sad emotions that following my recent medical checkup, it is clear that due to health concerns, my family and I have made the decision to step aside as Fresno State’s head coach and allow someone else to lead the football program,” said Tedford in an official statement.

Tim Skipper, the assistant head coach and linebackers coach for the Bulldogs, has been named interim head coach for the 2024 campaign.

Truly sad stuff to see, and right before the season at that.

