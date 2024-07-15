Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville Recused From Rapper Young Thug’s Trial: REPORT

Fulton County Chief Judge Ural Glanville has been recused from the gang and racketeering trial of Young Thug.

Superior Court Judge Rachel Krause granted his recusal, Monday, in response to a motion filed on behalf of the famous rapper and his co-defendant, Deamonte Kendrick, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC). Glanville had reportedly engaged in a secret meeting with prosecutors and a key witness, Kenneth Copeland, in closed chambers. Glanville held Young Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, in contempt after he refused to tell him how he learned about the meeting. Doug Weinstein, Steel and Kendrick’s attorney, then filed motions to recuse the judge, the AJC reported.

Judge Krause reportedly advised the Fulton court clerk to secure another judge for the trial, in accordance with the court’s case procedures.

The defense attorneys accused Glanville of behaving improperly, arguing that they had a right to participate in the meeting, according to the AJC. They went on to accuse Glanville and the prosecution of pressuring Copeland into testifying by threatening him with indefinite time behind bars if he failed to cooperate, the outlet reported

Kendrick’s attorney issued a statement addressing the matter and requesting that his client be given bond.

“While we continue to respect Chief Judge Glanville, we agree with Judge Krause that Judge Glanville’s actions at least give the appearance of impropriety. We also maintain that Chief Judge Glanville was biased against Mr. Kendrick and the other defendants in this case,” Weinstein said, according to the AJC.

“We look forward to trying this case before an unbiased judge to a just conclusion that will free Mr. Kendrick,” he added, the AJC reported.

Steel has not issued public comment at this time.

Glanville has reportedly been presiding over the case since the May 2022 indictment. The case has since become the longest running trial in Georgia’s history.

Judge Krause noted she “generally agreed” with Glanville’s view of the propriety of the meeting conducted June 10, and stated nothing discussed behind closed doors was improper, according to the AJC. However, she reportedly admitted the discussion at least could have unfolded in open court.

She went on to write that Glanville’s comments about the recusal requests were inappropriate, citing that he “added facts, provided context, questioned the veracity of allegations, and otherwise explained his decisions and actions and argued why those actions were proper,” according to the AJC. The judge reportedly added that Glanville had the responsibility of disclosing information objectively and respectfully. (RELATED: Young Thug’s Attorney Arrested, Sentenced To 10 Weekends In Jail)

“This court has no doubt that Judge Glanville can and would continue presiding fairly over this matter if the recusal motions were denied, but the ‘necessity of preserving the public’s confidence in the judicial system’ weighs in favor of excusing Judge Glanville from further handling of this case,” Krause reportedly ruled.