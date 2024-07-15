‘Hill Street Blues’ Actor James B. Sikking Dies At 90

Famous actor James B. Sikking, most recognized for his work in “Hill Street Blues,” reportedly died at the age of 90 after a battle with dementia.

His publicist, Cynthia Snyder, issued a statement saying the actor died “peacefully at his Los Angeles home surrounded by family,” according to People. Sikking had a career that spanned over six decades and included a number of recognizable roles. He played Lt. Howard Hunter, the leader of the precinct’s Emergency Action Team, on “Hill Street Blues,” from 1981-1987, according to People.

He was known for his expressive facial expressions and dynamic personality

Sikking was an Emmy-nominated actor that played a lead role on “Doogie Howser, M.D.,” as the father of boy genius, Doogie, played by Neil Patrick Harris. Among a long list of other notable credits are roles in “General Hospital,” “Little House on the Prairie” and “Star Trek III: The Search for Spock,” according to People.

The actor’s entertainment career began in stage productions at Michigan’s Barn Theatre School, before he turned his focus to film in 1955’s “Five Guns West” and 1956’s “The Revolt of Mamie Stover.” The talented star made dozens of TV appearances on popular shows including “Perry Mason,” “The Fugitive,” “Hogan’s Heroes,” “Mission: Impossible,” “Columbo,” Little House on the Prairie” and “Hawaii Five-O,” according to People.

Sad to report the passing of actor James Sikking, who guest starred in the fan favorite #MASH episode “Tuttle.” He was 90. #goodbyefarewellandamen https://t.co/KOs9mygwhF pic.twitter.com/ASb09I7kXY — MASH Matters Podcast 🍸 (@mashmatters) July 15, 2024

His talents seeped into the soap opera world during his appearance as Dr. James Hobart on “General Hospital,” from 1973-1976.

By 1981, Sikking joined the cast of “Hill Street Blues,” where he really flourished and made a name for himself. After a slow start and some bad ratings, the show went on to be a huge hit and became highly influential for the decades of police dramas that would follow in it’s footsteps. He was honored with an Emmy Award for his performance on the show, according to People.

“The Pelican Brief,” “Fever Pitch,” “Made of Honor” and “The Closer” were also among the numerous titles in the actor’s impressive catalogue of work.

Sikking faded from the spotlight by the end of the 2000s.

Fans and loved ones are paying tribute to the star on social media by sharing warm messages.

Sikking is survived by his wife of 61 years, Florine, his son Andrew, daughter Dr. Emily Sikking and four grandchildren.