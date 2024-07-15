Jack Black And Bandmate Go Viral For Awful Trump Comments At Concert

Actor-musician Jack Black went viral on social media Monday after his bandmate Kyle Gass could be heard making an awful comment regarding the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

The viral moment apparently occurred on Saturday night at a concert for Black and Gass’s band Tenacious D, Yahoo News reports. Gass, who turned 64 on Sunday, was presented with a cake at the concert and told to “make a wish,” by Black. Gass then appears to hold the microphone up and can be heard hissing: “don’t miss Trump next time.”

“Thank you,” Black then appears to reply.

Jack Black’s band mate is garbage, these people are doubling down on wanting Trump taken out because they know someone will respond He is asked to make a birthday wish and responds with: “Don’t miss Trump next time” Jack responds with: “Thank you” pic.twitter.com/C98kSYhMhr — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) July 15, 2024

The comments reportedly came within hours of the presumptive Republican nominee for President being shot at and hit in the ear at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Former Buffalo volunteer firefighter Corey Compertore was killed during the attack, and two other victims were critically injured. Both are now in stable condition.

A lot of Twitter users seemed to lament the situation, saying there were once fans of Black and his extensive career. (RELATED: ‘Do Your F*cking Job’: James Van Der Beek Goes On Absolutely Epic Rant Against Democrats)

“Wow. I used to be a [Tenacious D] fan. No matter that Jack Black said stupid things and supported the regime. Almost all of the elite do. But not after this. It’s hard listening to the music of someone you know wants you and half the country dead,” wrote one user.

It is scary to hear celebrities say stuff like this in 2024. So much for unity, huh?