Rumors Swirl On Kevin Costner’s Return To ‘Yellowstone’ After ‘Horizon’ Flop

Rumors started swirling Saturday of a possible Kevin Costner return to “Yellowstone” now that his “Horizon” franchise is apparently on hold.

Costner dropped the first installment of “Horizon: An American Saga” in theaters June 28. Things went so poorly at the box office that the film will hit streaming services a little over two weeks after its theatrical release. As if things couldn’t get worse for the project, and Costner himself, “Horizon: Chapter 2” was pulled from its August release date 24 hours later.

So, where does that leave Costner? He absolutely has to market “Horizon” successfully or risk losing millions of dollars of his own money — though this could somehow benefit him in his recent divorce. Or he could return to “Yellowstone,” curry favor with his longtime fans, and we’ll probably return the love by supporting “Horizon” more meaningfully. Returning to “Yellowstone” could be Costner’s “redemption,” says ScreenRant.

Costner was supposed to return to his leading role in the Taylor Sheridan series earlier this year. The release date for the final installment of episodes is November 10, according to Variety. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Reportedly ‘Furious’ With Kevin Costner)

So there is technically time for Costner to shoot his scenes, see them edited, and get them out to fans who just want a fulfilling conclusion to this saga. And it’s not like Costner himself is opposed to the idea.

In April, Costner said that he would “love” to finish “Yellowstone” on a high note, instead of not finishing it at all. (RELATED: Want To Visit The World Of ‘Yellowstone?’ Here’s How)

Costner went so far as to demand an honorable death clause in his contract with Sheridan, ensuring his character can’t be killed off under petty, embarrassing, or otherwise negative circumstances. “[Dutton] needs to be proactive in what happens and I’ve kind of had my own fantasy how [the character’s final arc] might be,” Costner continued. “But that’s Taylor’s thing. I said as much to him a while back. I had thoughts how it could happen, but we just have to see.”

Let’s hope we’re not waiting much longer.